Stolen gold jewellery recovered in Ranipet; two held

April 04, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested on Thursday for stealing 75 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 1 kg of silver, ₹2 lakh in cash and a laptop from a house of retired government staff in Ranipet. 

Police identified the arrested persons as S. Ayyappan, 21, and V. Kannadasan, 27. They belong to Gingee town in Villupuram district. Police also recovered 56 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 1 kg of silver and ₹95,000 cash from them.

Complainant K. Chitibabu, 64, and his wife C. Lakshmi, 62, had gone to Chennai on March 28. When they returned home, they found the lock at the entrance of the house broken open and the valuables missing.

The family alerted Ratnagiri police, who rushed to the spot. Subsequently, the Superintendent of Police (Ranipet) D. V. Kiran Shruthi, formed a special team led by K. Sasikumar, Inspector, Arcot town police, to investigate the case. Based on CCTV footage and intelligence, the team nabbed the duo during routine vehicle check in Arcot town. The accused were produced before the local court and later lodged at Central Prison in Vellore, the police said.

