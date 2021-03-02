Stolen ATM broken open, cash missing

The automated teller machine (ATM) of a nationalised bank that was stolen by a gang in Tiruppur district on Sunday was found broken on a vacant land at Saralai village, near Perundurai, here on Monday. The cash stolen from the ATM was estimated to be ₹1,00,100, according to the police sources. The damaged machine was found 300 metres from the Salem-Kochi National Highway, with its damaged parts scattered on the land.

Police said unidentified persons had stolen an autorickshaw belonging to Balamurugan of Ingur in Perundurai Taluk and had transported the machine from Sarkar Periyapalayam to Vijayamangalam and again loaded the ATM onto another vehicle and reached the secluded place at Saralai. They broke open the chest and escaped with the cash. Special teams from Tiruppur district are conducting an inquiry and on the lookout for the accused.

Sources in the Tiruppur District Police said the identities of the four-member gang that stole the ATM were not ascertained as of Monday. It was suspected that the accused were from northern India and four special teams were formed to investigate the case.

The Uthukuli police registered a case under Sections 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code.