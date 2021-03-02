Stolen ATM broken open, cash missing

The automated teller machine (ATM) of a nationalised bank that was stolen by a gang in Tiruppur district on Sunday was found broken on a vacant land at Saralai village, near Perundurai, here on Monday. The cash stolen from the ATM was estimated to be ₹1,00,100, according to the police sources. The damaged machine was found 300 metres from the Salem-Kochi National Highway, with its damaged parts scattered on the land.
Police said unidentified persons had stolen an autorickshaw belonging to Balamurugan of Ingur in Perundurai Taluk and had transported the machine from Sarkar Periyapalayam to Vijayamangalam and again loaded the ATM onto another vehicle and reached the secluded place at Saralai. They broke open the chest and escaped with the cash. Special teams from Tiruppur district are conducting an inquiry and on the lookout for the accused.
Sources in the Tiruppur District Police said the identities of the four-member gang that stole the ATM were not ascertained as of Monday. It was suspected that the accused were from northern India and four special teams were formed to investigate the case.
The Uthukuli police registered a case under Sections 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath