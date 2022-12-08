Stock up on vegetables, milk and other essentials, avoid unnecessary travel: govt.

December 08, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

With cyclone Mandous expected to make landfall near Mamallapuram late on Friday evening, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued an advisory, urging people to avoid unnecessary travel and stock up on vegetables, milk and other essential supplies.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also advised them to avoid taking selfies amid gusty winds, visiting waterbodies and beaches and standing under trees.

People may keep torchlights, matchboxes, batteries, band-aid, dry rations, drinking water, medicines and first aid kits ready to face any emergency, it said.

About 390 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deputed to the northern coastal districts and some Cauvery delta districts, which are expected to be impacted by the weather system that is brewing in the Bay of Bengal.

These personnel have been divided into 12 teams and deputed to Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur and Villupuram districts.

Review meeting

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu chaired a meeting of officials at the Secretariat to review the situation and the precautionary measures being taken. The Commissionerate of Revenue Administration issued instructions to the Collectors of these districts to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure for handling disasters.

The Collectors were asked to issue necessary weather updates to people living in coastal and vulnerable areas through the Common Alert Protocol, the TNSMART mobile app and other means. Police personnel were to be deputed to regulate vehicular traffic whenever necessary.

Directing that relief equipment be moved to vulnerable areas, the Commissionerate said officials must ensure that fishermen did not venture into the sea till it was safe to do so. Mobile teams would have to ensure that the protocol to remove fallen trees was adhered to.

People in low-lying and vulnerable areas must be moved to relief centres, and essential supplies such as food, drinking water, medical facilities and basic amenities were to be ensured. In case of an interruption to power supply, generators were to be mobilised and kept ready. The storage in waterbodies should be monitored and surplus water discharged, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT