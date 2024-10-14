ADVERTISEMENT

Stock up on essential commodities ahead of rain, Palaniswami urges Chennai residents

Published - October 14, 2024 10:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

He accuses the DMK regime of ‘ignoring’ senior Ministers and ‘creating a perception’ that only Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was involved with the task of overseeing flood preparedness

The Hindu Bureau

Edappadi K. Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday called upon the people of Chennai to take precautionary measures by having enough stock of essential commodities, such as drinking water and food items, instead of “relying upon” the DMK government.

In a statement, he accused the DMK regime of “ignoring” senior Ministers and “creating a perception” that only Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was involved with the task of overseeing flood preparedness, which only “exposed” the “administrative inefficiency” of the government. He asked the government to make use of the services of Ministers concerned for the flood management and work with a sense of safeguarding people, not just to project the Deputy Chief Minister alone.

Incomplete desilting

In another statement, the ADMK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee coordinator O. Panneerselvam referred to incomplete desilting works from tanks in and around Chennai and the likely flooding in Ambattur. In the light of weather reports of heavy rainfall in Chennai and neighbouring districts, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should take early steps to protect the people, he added.

