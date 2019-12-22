Stir will be on till citizenship law is repealed, says Stalin

CHENNAI DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday said the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) would continue till it was repealed.

Releasing 64 books of C.N. Annadurai — Anna Arivu Kodai — Mr. Stalin said while laws were enacted to maintain law and order, it had instigated protests in the case of CAA.

He said Anna and his works were far more relevant since the enemies of Tamils had increased and they were angry with the assertion of the Tamils.

“They are angry that the Tamils are opposing imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit. Tamils are protesting against the CAA,” he said.

Reiterating that the Tamil movement and Dravidian movement were one and the same, Mr. Stalin said the first anti-Hindi agitation was seen as the first Tamil nationalist revolution.

“The fire of the anti-Hindi agitations was actually kindled by Anna himself,” he said. Recalling his association with Anna since he was a student, Mr. Stalin said he used to get pakkora and tea for him whenever he visited the Gopalapuram residence.

‘States losing rights’

Chancellor of the VIT University G. Viswanathan said the States were gradually losing their rights and it was not good for India’s future. “Both the Centre and the State governments should realise this,” he said.

Mr. Viswanathan said although there was great scope for economic development, India could not keep pace with China where the percapita income was $10,000. “In India the rate is just $2,000,” he said.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani said knowledge was meant for action and Anna’s works would provide the knowledge. MDMK general secretary Vaiko received the first copies from Mr Stalin. The books were published by Tamilman Pathipagam.