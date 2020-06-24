Tamil Nadu

Stir against fuel price hike in Virudhunagar

Cadre of the Communist Party of India on Tuesday staged protest at various places against the exorbitant increase in the price of petrol and diesel.

Party district secretary P. Lingam led the protest at Seithur.

He said that when the common man was struggling under economic crisis due to COVID-19 lockdown, the Centre has kept increasing the fuel prices for the last 15 days despite the lower crude of price.

The fuel prices had gone to an unprecedented level, he said adding that it has shocked the people.

Former MP, Alagirisamy, MLA, T. Ramasamy, also took part in the protest.

Members of CITU also staged a similar protest in the district.

