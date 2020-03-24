Stickers to be pasted at homes of foreign returnees in Ramanathapuram

With the COVID-19 pandemic striking countries across the world, Collectors in southern districts have put in place a monitoring mechanism to keep a close watch on those who have returned from overseas in the last 15 to 30 days.

Theni Collector M. Pallavi Baldev, on Monday, appealed to 73 persons who had returned from abroad to quarantine themselves at home for two to four weeks as a precautionary measure. The list is taken by getting details from airports, the ports of entry in India. The persons have to remain within their homes for the next 14 to 28 days. It is mandatory and that they should not be seen or step out in public places as it is against the laws.

Ms. Baldev reviewed the situation with health officials at Government Hospital.

Ramanathapuram

In Ramanathapuram, Collector K Veera Raghava Rao told reporters that 315 such persons had been home quarantined in the district. Their health condition was being monitored by teams of Health Department employees across the district. For easy identification, stickers would be pasted in front of their house with details of number of occupants, quarantine period, etc.

Government hospitals and primary health centres would function round-the-clock and persons with symptoms of fever, cough and cold may approach them for an early diagnosis. The government had provided sufficient quantity of masks.

The isolation ward in Ramanathapuram GH with 100 beds would be manned by a team of trained doctors and para-medical staff.

On availability of essential commodities in view of the curfew coming into force from 6 p.m. of Tuesday, the Collector said people need not resort to panic buying as all essential commodities such as milk, vegetables and medicines would be available. Only non-essential facilities such as cinema houses, hotels, restaurants and supermarkets would be shut.

Two admitted to GRH

Two persons aged between 21 and 24 years from Sivaganga district, with symptoms of fever and cough for the past two days, have been referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Sivaganga GH authorities said the two had been working in a private firm in Erode and had come home on Saturday. After preliminary diagnosis, they were sent by an ‘108’ ambulance to the Madurai hospital.

Dindigul

Corporation Commissioner Sendil Murugan said that as a precautionary measure, all big textile and electronics outlets and chain stores in Dindigul had been asked to down shutters. Conservancy workers had been disinfecting bus stands, markets and public toilets, besides removing garbage from residential areas.

Madurai

The Public Health department has formed separate teams in the district to track and monitor people who have arrived from COVID-19 affected countries and are currently quarantined at home for 28 days.

Deputy Director of Health P. Priya Raj said that on Monday evening, officials pasted stickers in front of houses where people have been home quarantined. “Every home quarantined person will be monitored by a team of officials from revenue, health and police department every day. They will regularly monitor for 28 days and ensure that they stayed indoors,” she said.

Till Monday, 439 people had been home quarantined in Madurai. They include people who have returned from COVID-19 affected countries such as China, Korea, Italy, Iran, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Spain, France and Germany. They were screened and found to be asymptomatic.