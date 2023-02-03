ADVERTISEMENT

Stick to one ideology for long-term success: PTR tells aspiring politicians

February 03, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan speaking at the Thalaiva workshop in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Aspiring politicians should stick to one ideology if they want long-term success and have clear macro and micro strategies for electoral success, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said on Thursday.

Inaugurating ‘Thalaiva’, a three-day training programme on political leadership, strategy and communication for emerging political leaders, the Minister said the voting pattern was incredibly sophisticated and the average voter was very thoughtful and nuanced.

The Minister said delivering victories was what political strength and success were about. Macro strategy included consistency of policies, views, communication and models but micro strategy involved more of ‘local connect’ with people.

The more we know our neighbourhood and communities, the more we know their needs and can build a relationship with them. That is the basis for electoral progress. He added that the core of success in politics was to get elected to the government, and the measure of an individual’s progress in politics was whether he/she can deliver and build a relationship with the voter base.

The event was organised by Asthr.

