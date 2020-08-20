Sterlite’s closure won’t affect Tamil Nadu’s industrial climate, says Vaiko

Vaiko

CHENNAI

20 August 2020 00:00 IST

‘The company has caused enormous damage to the environment’

MDMK founder Vaiko, who has been at the forefront of the anti-Sterlite campaign for over a quarter of a century, on Wednesday rejected the argument that continued closure of Vedanta’s copper smelter in Thoothukudi would affect the industrial climate in Tamil Nadu. He charged that Sterlite had caused enormous damage to the environment.

Mr. Vaiko recalled that the company was not allowed to function at Ratnagiri in Maharashtra after farmers attacked the plant, forcing the then Sharad Pawar government to order its closure.

“You should keep in mind that Sterlite did not approach courts for relief against the decision of the Maharashtra government. It was not allowed to set up a unit in neighbouring Goa. But the then AIADMK government led by J. Jayalalithaa immediately granted permission for the unit in Thoothukudi and everything was fast-tracked to help the company,” he said.

Mr. Vaiko told The Hindu that the government had taken a stand against the unit only after realising the popular sentiment. “It should stand by the caveat it has filed in the Supreme Court. But I want to point out that the government has not taken any action against the police personnel who fired at protesters and killed 13 of them,” Mr. Vaiko said.

The MDMK leader said the height of the stack in the Sterlite copper unit was just 60 m.

“Even after the unit increased production, the height of the stack was not increased to prevent pollution. It has been pointed out in paragraph 493 of the Madras High Court order. The company is not ready to increase the height because it has to invest a huge amount of money. I was given the information by scientists who worked in the company,” Mr. Vaiko claimed.