Sterlite to supply water to 20 villages

To help residents of villages tide over the water crisis, Thoothukudi-based Sterlite Copper will supply drinking water to 5,000 families in 20 villages.

At present, the company supplies RO purified water to 1,400 families in 12 villages as part of the Muthucharam - Tamira Surabhi Project.

Each family gets 36 litres of water on alternate days under the project, which was launched on April 11 and covers areas that do not have piped supply. Pankaj Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Sterlite Copper, said through the project, the company wanted to reduce the risk of water-borne diseases, said a release here.