‘Sterlite profits should be deposited with HC’

The State government on Thursday urged the Madras High Court to direct Vedanta Limited to account for all profits earned by it since the inception of the Sterlite Copper smelting plant in Thoothukudi in 1994, and deposit the money in the court for rehabilitation of the polluted environment and restitution of the local populace.

In a counter affidavit filed before a Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and V. Bhavani Subbaroyan, who were seized of Vedanta’s plea to order reopening of the plant shut since April 9 last year, the government claimed that the petitioner had been making extraordinary profits of $200 million (₹1,392 crore) per year.

Hearing from June 27

Advocate General Vijay Narayan filed the counter affidavit in the court and served copies of it on senior counsel P.S. Raman representing Vedanta, which was granted time till June 26 for filing its reply.

The judges made it clear that the hearing in the case would begin from June 27, since the Supreme Court had insisted on early disposal.

The pleadings placed before the court so far by both sides pointed out that Vedanta was granted permission to set up the copper smelting plant inside a government industrial estate in Thoothukudi in 1994.

Permission was also granted for producing 391 tonnes of blister copper per day and 1,060 tonnes of sulphuric acid in the second phase. In 2004, the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests granted permission, subject to certain conditions, for increasing the production capacity of the plant to 900 tonnes of blister copper per day.

Though Vedanta pointed out that the expansion was done on the basis of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study carried out through the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and also after a public hearing, the government, in its counter affidavit, claimed that it was “merely a rapid EIA and not a full EIA”. The government alleged that the plant had been a chronic violator of the pollution laws and that it had stored huge quantities of hazardous waste inside the plant, besides dumping it around Thoothukudi district.

Denying the allegation outright, Vedanta said that it was not in the interest of the plant to emit sulphur dioxide, since it was used completely to produce sulphuric acid and phosphoric acid by mixing it with imported rock phosphate.

All these were integrated activities within the copper plant itself, unlike other plants in the neighbourhood, it said.

The government said the claim of Vedanta was a “mere eyewash unauthenticated by any data and in any case incorrect as the thermal plants primarily emit particulate matter and solid fly ash and low levels of sulphur dioxide... There is no other industry which emits toxic gases at dangerous levels.”

Accusing Vedanta of having faced global backlash from various governments and local communities due to its “contumacious conduct,” the government pointed out that the TNPCB had on April 9, 2018 itself rejected the company’s application for renewing the Consent To Operate (CTO).

Permanent closure

Subsequently, another order was passed by the TNPCB on April 12, 2018, directing the plant not to commence operations without approval. Yet, during an inspection of the plant on April 18 and 19, it was found that works were underway to begin production and hence, the government decided to order closure of the plant permanently, the court was told.

During the course of hearing on Thursday, an oral request was made to the Division Bench to review an order passed by it on June 12, dismissing an impleading petition filed on behalf of employees of the copper plant. The judges refused to accept the request and said it was up to the employees to challenge the dismissal order before the Supreme Court.