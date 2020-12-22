Sterlite panel summons Rajini

He had asserted that anti-social elements infiltrated protest

The Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission, probing the police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters that killed 13 persons, has summoned actor Rajinikanth to appear before it on January 19, for examination. He had asserted that anti-social elements had infiltrated the protest, to unleash violence during the agitation.

This is the second summon from the Commission to the actor, after he failed to appear on February 25 this year.

Mr. Rajinikanth, while visiting those injured during the firing, had said that anti-social elements, who infiltrated the protest, had triggered violence, leading to the police firing.

Despite sharp criticism from various quarters, including parties, the actor had refused to change his stance. Subsequently, he was summoned by the Commission to appear before it on February 25. However, the actor had failed to appear. His counsel informed the Commission, through an affidavit, that his client could not honour the summon as his personal appearance would cause inconvenience to the people.

The actor is currently busy with the shooting of his next movie Annaatha in Hyderabad. He has announced that he will launch his political outfit in January.