Sterlite panel: actor Rajinikanth does not show up, advocate says he prefers video-conferencing

The actor had been summoned by the Aruna Jegadeesan Commission to depose before it on Tuesday

Actor Rajinikanth, who had been summoned by the Aruna Jegadeesan Commission to depose before it on Tuesday in connection with the police firing in the anti-Sterlite protest violence, did not show up.

Instead, his counsel Ilambharathi filed an affidavit on his behalf suggesting that Mr. Rajinikanth was prepared to appear before the Commission through video-conferencing for the probe. Since the Commission has video-conferencing facilities only at its Chennai office, Mr. Rajinikanth may be questioned through video-conferencing if the Commission allows the actor’s plea, or may be asked to appear in person for questioning at the Chennai office.

“Trials in most of the cases are now being conducted through video-conferencing in the wake of the pandemic. If our request is admitted, Mr. Rajinikanth may be questioned through video-conferencing after two or three months,” Mr. Ilambharathi said following his filing of the affidavit before the Commission here on Tuesday.

The advocate said Mr. Rajinikanth had answered the questionnaire sent by the Commission in March last and that he was ready to answer a fresh questionnaire also.

In 2018, after visiting the police firing victims at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, Mr. Rajinikanth had said the anti-socials who had infiltrated the anti-Sterlite protest had triggered violence and arson forcing the police to open fire -- that led to the deaths of 13 persons on May 22, 2018. He also claimed that he had credible evidences to prove his charges.

Based on this, the Commission summoned Mr. Rajinikanth to appear before the panel on February 25 last, but he did not turn up, saying that his personal appearance would cause inconvenience to the public. However, the Commission issued a second summons on December 21, asking the actor to appear for questioning on January 19 even as the 24th phase of the probing is now going on.

So far, 586 persons have deposed before the Commission.