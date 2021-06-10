Sterlite Copper CEO quits

CHENNAI

10 June 2021 00:13 IST

Sterlite Copper CEO Pankaj Kumar has resigned, citing personal reasons. “I am leaving due to personal reasons, and at this point I cannot say where I am headed,” Mr. Kumar told The Hindu on Wednesday. He will be around until a new CEO joins the firm.

Mr. Kumar took over the company, a unit of Vedanta Limited ,in 2019, a year after the State government ordered the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to close the plant following protests over pollution issues and the police firing on protesters. He quits at a time when the plant in Thoothukudi has started producing oxygen to meet the demands of the State. Last week, the firm said an oxygen cylinder bottling plant had been commissioned with an investment of ₹11 crore.

Advertising

Advertising