Tamil Nadu

Sterlite Copper CEO quits

Sterlite Copper CEO Pankaj Kumar has resigned, citing personal reasons. “I am leaving due to personal reasons, and at this point I cannot say where I am headed,” Mr. Kumar told The Hindu on Wednesday. He will be around until a new CEO joins the firm.

Mr. Kumar took over the company, a unit of Vedanta Limited ,in 2019, a year after the State government ordered the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to close the plant following protests over pollution issues and the police firing on protesters. He quits at a time when the plant in Thoothukudi has started producing oxygen to meet the demands of the State. Last week, the firm said an oxygen cylinder bottling plant had been commissioned with an investment of ₹11 crore.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2021 12:14:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/sterlite-copper-ceo-quits/article34773881.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY