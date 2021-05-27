Sterlite: cases against 13 leaders withdrawn

They include Nallakannu and Vaiko

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has issued orders to withdraw 38 cases registered over protests against the Sterlite copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi, including those against 13 leaders of various parties.

The 13 leaders against whom cases have been withdrawn are R. Nallakannu (CPI); Vaiko (MDMK); K. Balakrishnan (CPI-M); T.T.V. Dhinakaran (AMMK); Premalatha Vijayakant (DMDK); L.K. Sudhish (DMDK); Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan (DMK); Azhagu Muthupandian (CPI); Henry Thomas (AMMK); Poomayil (DWFI); Arthur Machoda (AAP) and Balasingh (DMK), according to an official release.

The Chief Minister’s decision to withdraw cases, except those transferred to the CBI, was based on an interim report submitted by retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan, who led a Commission of Inquiry into the violence and police firing during protests against Sterlite in May 2018.