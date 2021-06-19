‘Steps will be taken to provide best treatment to elephant’

Madurai

19 June 2021 00:12 IST

Ministers review the health of Madurai temple pachyderm

The State government will take all measures to provide the best treatment to the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple’s 24-year-old elephant Parvathi, who is suffering from an eye ailment, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K. Sekar Babu said on Friday.

He was addressing mediapersons, with Finance Minister P.T.R.P. Thiaga Rajan and Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P. Moorthy, after reviewing the health of the elephant.

“The government will bring in the best doctors and medicines for treating Parvathi, even if it means they have to be outsourced from other countries or States,” said Mr. Babu.

The Minister said the elephant had an ailment in her left eye last year. For the past year, the professor providing treatment to the elephant was unable to continue it owing to the pandemic. “In the last year, the Finance Minister [as an MLA] also raised this issue in the Assembly. He strictly monitored the health of the elephant during the whole time,” said Mr. Babu.

A doctor, Ramani, is providing treatment to the elephant. He works in Theni. Steps will be taken to ensure that he is transferred to Madurai, the Minister added.

Mr. Babu said works were under way to restore the Veera Vasantharayar Mandapam, which was destroyed in a fire in 2018. “Once the restoration is completed, a kumbhabishekam will be performed for the temple,” he said. It was during former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s regime that a proposal for establishing rope cars for temples on hillocks was announced. But it was not implemented fully during the subsequent AIADMK regime. “All such works that were stalled will be completed by the present government,” he said.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those misusing temple properties. Temples will be opened to people once there are no risks of COVID-19 spread, he added.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekar, Madurai Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan and temple thakkar Karumuttu T. Kannan were present.