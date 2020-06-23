‘Steps will be taken to disclose details of all donations to CM’s fund’

The State government on Tuesday told the Madras High Court that donations to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) were received not only through cheques but also through payment gateways like Google Pay, Amazon Pay, Paytm, MobiKwik, PhonePe and UPI.
In a counter affidavit filed before a Division Bench of Justices R. Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy, the treasurer of CMPRF, P.A. Parimala Chelvi, said that only the donations received through its web portal were displayed on the site, and that steps would be taken to disclose overall collections.
The counter was filed in response to a public interest litigation filed by advocate M. Karpagam, seeking complete transparency in the donations received.
The petitioner’s counsel, R. Prabhakaran, had insisted upon the disclosure of every single detail related to receipts and expenditure.
Replying to it, Ms. Chelvi told the court that the CMPRF portal was developed and maintained by National Informatics Centre (NIC), and that steps would be taken to collaborate with NIC in order to disclose as much information as possible with regard to the funds.
“The government has been transparent in disclosing donations made by the public, corporates and philanthropists. The honourable Chief Minister has regularly issued press releases during this period, indicating individual contributions of more than ₹10 lakh,” the counter read.
