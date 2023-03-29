Steps to prevent inmates from escaping have been initiated, says Geetha Jeevan 

March 29, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - VELLORE

Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan said on Wednesday that the State government has sought a detailed report from the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) led by the Collector on the ways to prevent inmates escaping from the Government Place of Safety and circumstances that led to the recent escape.

Accompanied by Vellore Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian here, Ms. Jeevan said that the DCPU, which includes counsellors and officials, has been asked to brainstorm on reasons for the escape, understand problems faced by the inmates at the facility, and identify steps that need to be taken to prevent such escapes in the future. “Differences between different age groups of inmates, who form small groups, at the facility might have been the triggering point. Apart from giving regular counselling, we are also considering having permanent staff at these facilities,” she said.

Detailing it further, the Minister said that the facility has three types of inmates, based mainly on the offences committed, including grievous crimes. One group of inmates, who are older and committed more serious crimes, has been trying to dominate other smaller groups. They are also being motivated by the group members. Correctional measures have been initiated in this regard, she said.

Asked about the whereabouts of the escaped inmates, the Minister said that three special police teams have been formed to nab them. The escaped inmates will be brought back to the facility soon. Subsequently, legal action will be initiated.

At present, 36 government homes, eight correctional facilities, and separate government places of safety for boys (Vellore) and girls (Madurai) are functioning in the State. Later in the day, Ms. Jeevan inspected the facility.

Monday’s (March 27) escape by inmates was the sixth incident in the facility since its inception in 2019. Six inmates escaped from the facility, after allegedly attacking three staff members, including the Chief Guard of the facility, which has 42 inmates in it and is maintained by the Department of Social Welfare.