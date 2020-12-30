Steps taken to provide mobile connectivity in Kolli Hills, CM says

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday said that steps were being taken to install mobile phone towers in Kolli Hills for the benefit of students and the people.
Interacting with tribal people from Kolli Hills at Senthamangalam as part of his election campaign titled, ‘Vetrinadai Podum Tamizhagam’, he said that in the absence of mobile connectivity in hill areas, children were facing difficulties in pursuing their studies and hence, the government was taking steps to ensure mobile connectivity.
The Eklavya Model Residential School, Government Arts and Science College and ITI were started for tribal students in Senthamangalam to ensure the community develops economically, and in education equally with others.
He said that basic amenities like road facilities, drinking water and street lights were created step-by-step by the government in hill areas. But laying roads or widening in hilly areas was difficult as permission had to be obtained from the Forest Department and then the Central government. The State government has given priority for laying roads and providing power supply to households in remote hamlets. “Solar lights were provided where power connectivity is difficult,” he said.
The CM, who campaigned at Namakkal, Rasipuram, Kumarapalayam and Tiruchengodu on Tuesday, winded up his campaign in the district by addressing the gathering at Alanganatham Pirivu after which he left for Tiruchi.
