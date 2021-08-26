Steps taken to ensure proper paddy storage

‘We use godowns of other agencies’

Precautionary measures are being taken to ensure proper storage of paddy bags at the direct procurement centres, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

During the debate on the demand for grants for the Food and Consumer Protection Department, AIADMK MLA R. Kamaraj (Nannilam) said several bags of paddy, procured from farmers, could not be stored properly at the direct procurement centres, and were lying in the open.

The Minister said the godowns of other Departments and government agencies were being used for paddy storage. “After media reports, the Chief Minister directed me to resolve the issues,” he said.

When Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami asked whether the government would grant compensation to the affected farmers, Mr. Sakkarapani said it did not receive any plea.

The Minister said all varieties of paddy would be procured after Mr. Kamaraj voiced concern that the TKM variety was not being bought.

Irregularities

Mr. Sakkarapani said irregularities were reported in paddy procurement when the AIADMK was in power. In Ranipet district, he pointed out, irregularities at four direct procurement centres resulted in a loss to the government. “Eight officials have been placed under suspension, and the CB-CID probe is under way,” he said.

He said the government had constituted a committee to identify places for opening full-time and part-time ration shops based on the need.