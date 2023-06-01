Steps necessary to strengthen Aavin amid milk shortage: Anbumani

June 01, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday called for measures to strengthen Aavin amid reports of shortage and delay in supply of milk in Chennai.

In a statement, he said dealers and the public had been affected and the lax attitude of Aavin was condemnable. The reduction in procurement and shortage of manpower had negatively impacted the supply, he said.

“Despite the Dairy Minister’s assurance, the supply has been hit, and it is not justifiable,” Dr. Ramadoss said. The State government should realise that the entry of Amul and increase in procurement price by private players have affected Aavin. “Increasing the procurement price is the only solution,” he added.

Mr. Anbumani sought for Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s intervention on the issue and called for measures to increase procurement and Aavin’s market share to 50%.