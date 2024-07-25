GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Steps being taken to maintain law and order: Tamil Nadu govt.

Published - July 25, 2024 06:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday listed out the various welfare measures being taken by its Home Department to maintain the law-and-order situation in the State.

An official release said steps were taken for the successful and smooth conduct of various public functions that witnessed huge footfall in various parts of the State. While over 40 lakh took part in the ‘Karthigai Deepam’ festival in Tiruvannamalai, over 12 lakh were present for the ‘Kulasekarapattinam Dussera’ and eight lakh in Tiruchendur ‘Soorahamsaram’ and over five lakh in Palani ‘Thai Poosam’.

Over three lakh witnessed the flag hoisting in Velankanni church and over two lakh took part in Chithirai festival in Madurai and over 20,000 people took part in the ‘Nagore Santhana Koodu’ festival, it said. On the directions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, orders had been issued for setting up 39 new women police stations. Over 40 new police stations and over 2,800 police quarters had been constructed, it said.

A total of 21 fire stations had been established in Thingal Nagar, Kovaipudur, Chinnamanur, Vaimedu, Thellar, Anniyur, Tiruparankundram, Ezhayirampannai, Kolathur, Kalavakkam, Kannamangalam, Attayampatti, Uthukuli, Ilayankudi, Vaiyampatti, Kumaratchi, Nayinarpalayam, Oragadam, Tiruverumbur, Radhapuram and Rishivandhiyam, it said. Fire stations in Sivakasi, Hosur, Tambaram and Ranipet had been upgraded too, it said.

