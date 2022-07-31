Tamil Nadu

‘Steps already taken to spruce up beaches’

Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 31, 2022 21:07 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 21:07 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has been taking various initiatives to beautify beaches.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the GCC had already taken many steps to beautify the Marina beach. It had shored up the green gardens at the beachfront, improved the fountains, put sculptures of sea creatures in the gardens of scrap metal and also improved the pathways in the last few months.

The maintenance of toilets is also being privatised to further improve sanitation. “We have put up an incinerator with a capacity of 5 tonnes in Marina recently,” he said.

“Efforts are on to further touch up the landscaping along the entire coastline and also improve the illumination at vantage points. The need is to also make our beaches disabled friendly, and we are putting disabled-friendly walkways in Marina and a similar project has been announced for the Besant Nagar beach by the government,” he said.

