Steps afoot to destroy several tonnes of elephant tusks, T.N. forest dept. tells Madras High Court

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests-cum-Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R. Reddy on Friday informed the Madras High Court that he has begun taking stock of several tonnes of elephant tusks in the possession of various forest divisions across the State and that a committee would be constituted soon to supervise the procedure of destroying them through incineration.

Appearing before a special Division Bench of Justices N. Sathish Kumar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy hearing forest related cases, Mr. Reddy said, the ivory in the possession of the forest department could not be destroyed for several years because of the ban imposed by the Centre. However, now, that the ban had been lifted, steps were afoot to enumerate and destroy them, he said.

The officer said he had begun taking inventories at various forest divisions and would be issuing necessary proceedings for constituting a committee which shall ensure that every bit of ivory, not required in connection with any pending criminal case, gets burnt down to ashes. After recording his submissions, the Bench called for the enumeration report by December 2.

The judges emphasised the need for periodic destruction of the ivory in the possession of the forest department, in order to avoid complaints of theft and consequent illegal trade. They took up the issue after advocate R. Alagumani filed a memo referring to a news report of nearly one tonne of ivory having been stolen from the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) at Vandalur in Chennai.

However, AAZP Director and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Ashish Kumar Srivastava termed the news report as “malicious” and said that only two pieces of tusks weighing one kilogram had been reportedly stolen by a casual labourer. He also told the court that totally 1.83 tonnes of ivory had been stored at the AAZP and the figure had been confirmed during a recent enumeration.

When the judges wanted to know how frequently do the forest officials enumerate the stock, the Director said that it happens annually and also when the officer concerned gets transferred and a new officer takes charge. It was also brought to the notice of the court that the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and Tambaram forest range officials had seized the two stolen tusks and arrested some of the accused too.

Mr. Srivastava said, the AAZP was also in possession of a tiger skin, a panther skin, a few tiger nails, molar teeth of elephants and a couple of deer horns. The Division Bench was informed that the wildlife laws do not permit the forest department to auction ivory and the only way of disposing was to destroy them through incineration. The judges advised the officials to undertake the destruction process as early as possible.

One more underpass

When another case related to construction of underpasses, across the Coimbatore-Palghat railway lines, for the safe passage of elephants was taken up for hearing, Southern Railway counsel P.T. Ramkumar said, already two underpasses were constructed at a total cost of ₹10.5 crore and they had been successfully commissioned in June 2023 and April 2024 respectively.

“Elephants have got acclamatized to using these two underpasses for crossing the railway tracks and it could be confirmed with the footage from the cameras installed in these two underpasses which are six metre high and 18.5 metres wide. Now, there is a proposal to construct one more underpass with a height of 4.5 metres and width of nine metres after obtaining sanction from the competent authority,” he said.

The court was also informed that the Southern Railway General Manager had sanctioned ₹18.99 crore for installing optic fibre cable based Intrusion Detection System to prevent elephant deaths on the railway tracks for a distance of 25.01 km between Walayar and Madukkarai in the Tamil Nadu region and for a distance of 30.75 km between Kanjikodu and Walayar in Kerala region.

Tenders were finalised and the contract had been awarded to a Noida based firm for a cost of ₹11.14 crore in Tamil Nadu and ₹7.85 crore in Kerala region. The work was expected to be completed by February 2025. Apart from these measures, a contract for ₹5.75 crore had been awarded for putting up fencing on both sides of the railway tracks for a distance of 5.5 km to dissuade the elephant movement, Mr. Ramkumar said.

After recording his submissions, the judges directed the Railway Board to sanction ₹4.72 crore within four weeks for installing solar lights on the Tamil Nadu as well as Kerala forest areas abutting the railway lines. The orders were passed after the court was told that the Southern Railway’s electrical department’s proposal for installing the solar lights was approved by the headquarters but pending with the Railway Board.

Avittukai

The Division Bench also directed a joint team of forest and police officials to crack down on those who manufacture country made bombs known as Avittukai and sell them to farmers for preventing their fields from being damaged by wild boars. The judges said that the Avittukai turns out to be fatal for the elephants when the animals try to eat them by mistaking it for food.

Justice Chakravarthy told the Special Government Pleader (Forests) that he came across a case recently of a person having been arrested by the Periyakulam police in Theni district for being in possession of a bag full of Avittukai. Therefore, the Division Bench directed the forest and police officials to not stop with those found in possession of the bombs but also trace out the source.

