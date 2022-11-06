Step up relief measures in rain-hit districts: Alagiri

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 06, 2022 00:02 IST

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Saturday lauded the State government for the precautionary measures taken to tackle the northeast monsoon and called for stepping up of relief measures across affected districts.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said the storm-water drain work undertaken in Chennai and the coordinated efforts of various government departments have ensured that there were no major damages due to the rain this year. Pointing out that the rain had damaged crops, affecting farmers in Cuddalore and other Delta districts, he urged the State Revenue and Disaster Management Department to identify the affected areas in various districts and initiate immediate relief measures, including paying of crop insurance compensation and opening of adequate government crop procurement centres.

