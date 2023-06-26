ADVERTISEMENT

Stella Maris students march to raise awareness against drug abuse

June 26, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Sr. Stella Mary, Principal (i/c), Stella Maris College, flagging off a rally against drug abuse in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The NSS units of Stella Maris College organised a rally to raise awareness against drug abuse on the occasion of World Drug Day from Gemini flyover to the college campus on Cathedral Road on Monday.

This year, the awareness programme, in which over 150 students participated, was jointly organised by the Enforcement Bureau CID, Tamil Nadu, and the State NSS Cell Tamil Nadu. The rally was flagged off by Dr. Sr. Stella Mary, Principal (i/c), Stella Maris College. In her address, Dr. Mary encouraged students to say a firm no to drugs and a big yes to yoga, meditation and a life filled with positivity.

Volunteers carried placards with slogans, in Tamil and English, such as “Drive Against Drugs” in order to create awareness among public. The students of Stella Maris College Anti-Drug Abuse Club participated in the rally.

