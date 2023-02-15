Stella Maris College’s Department of History celebrates Platinum Jubilee

February 15, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - CHENNAI

The Department of History at Stella Maris College (Autonomous), which was established in 1948, celebrated its platinum jubilee on Tuesday by felicitating alumnae who had studied in the department over the years.

Malini Parthasarathy, Chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Ltd., was the guest of honour. She released the department’s journal, Parivartana, as part of the celebrations on the college premises on Cathedral Road in Chennai. She was felicitated as an alumna. Several distinguished alumnae of the department, such as N. Kamini and Jayanthi Philip, were also felicitated.

Ms. Parthasarathy said it was admirable that Stella Maris College and its Department of History had not wavered in keeping up the standards of academic excellence. “The title, Parivartana, meaning change and, even revolutionary change, is a good for an academic journal as it connects studies to active participation in social change. It is always important to push the boundaries, not just of learning, but in making efforts to improve our society, politics and governance,” she said.

Minari Shah, Director, Corporate Communications, Amazon India & APAC PR, who delivered the Indira Gandhi Endowment Lecture on ‘women in leadership’, observed that women often hesitate to negotiate their salary and designations, while men are more confident about negotiating with their managers and leaders. “In a lot of cultures, especially in Asian cultures, in social life, we tell our women to be more conciliatory, quieter. We tell our women to put others ahead of themselves,” she said, adding that leadership qualities are difficult to develop when women are not taught or trained to think and voice their thoughts.

Principal Sr. Rosy Joseph fmm was present.