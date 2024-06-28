Steering committee constituted for removal of invasive species from forest areas, TN Govt tells Madras High Court

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday informed the Madras High Court of having constituted a 13-member steering committee to monitor the removal of invasive species from forest areas. The committee would prepare and operationalise a comprehensive action plan to remove the invasive species in a coordinated manner from the tiger reserves and other forest areas.

A special Division Bench of Justices N. Sathish Kumar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, constituted to hear forest related cases, was informed of a Government Order issued on June 21, 2024 for constitution of the steering with the Environment, Climate Change and Forest department Secretary as its chairperson. The Finance Secretary or his/her representative would be a member.

The other members would be the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force), the Chief Wildlife Warden, the Chief Executive Officer of Tamil Nadu State Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (TN CAMPA) and the Director of Arignar Anna Zoological Park with the latter also being the convenor of the committee.

The Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) chairperson, TNPCB member secretary, senior advocate T. Mohan and amici curiae Chevanan Mohan, M. Santhanaraman and Rahul Balaji would also be a part of the committee which shall meet at least once a month to review the work done on the ground.

The terms of reference of the committe would be to approve the action plan for the removal of the invasive species from forest areas by fixing targets, to approve an action plan for restoration of areas from where the invasive species had been removed and explore options for better utilisation of the removed invasive species by considering the possibility for briquetting and their utilisation as bio mass in industrial furnaces.

The steering committee shall also explore public-private partnership opportunities for expediting the removal of invasive species through Corporate Social Responsibility funds. The PCCF (HoFF) shall prepare a comprehensive digital database to monitor the progress made in removal of the invasive species and the rejuvenation of those areas, the Government Order read.

