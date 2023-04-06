Steel wire found in tablet at PHC near Tirupattur

April 06, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

Parents of a 11-year-old girl and locals gheraoed duty doctors and other staff at the Primary Health Care Centre (PHC) in Velakalnatham village near Tirupattur on Wednesday after they found a small steel wire in a paracetamol tablet that was given to the girl at the facility the previous day.

Health officials said that K. Sathivel, 42, a resident of neighbouring Velpalnatham village, brought his daughter S. Monika (11), to the Centre at around 10 a.m on Tuesday for illness. The duty doctor at the centre checked her and found that she had a high fever. She was prescribed one half of a paracetamol tablet during morning and evening. She was given four free paracetamol tablets by the pharmacist at the centre before they returned home.

On Wednesday morning when Mr. Sakthivel broke a tablet to give half of it to his daughter, he found a small steel wire inside the tablet. Immediately, along with neighbours and relatives, he came to the centre with the broken tablet and argued with the duty doctors and staff at the centre.

Based on alert, a team of senior health officials led by Dr. Senthil Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS), Tirupattur, rushed to the centre and checked the tablet. After assurance from health officials to check the quality of tablets issued at the centre, which gets over 150 visitors daily, residents dispersed peacefully.

“After the incident, we have removed the entire batch of 24,000 tablets from the stock at the PHC. The said batch of tablets, which were manufactured by a specific company, were returned to Chennai based Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Limited (TNMSC) for further action,” Mr. Senthil Kumar told The Hindu.

Health officials said that the existing batch of over 50,000 paracetamol tablets, which were manufactured by five pharmaceutical companies, at the centre came a few months ago. The expiry of these tablets is March 2024.