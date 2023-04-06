ADVERTISEMENT

Steel wire found in tablet at PHC near Tirupattur

April 06, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

Parents of a 11-year-old girl found a steel wire in a paracetamol tablet, which was prescribed by the duty doctor at PHC. An entire batch of 24,000 tablets has been removed, says deputy director

The Hindu Bureau

Residents and parents gheraoed duty doctors and staff at the PHC after a small steel wire was found in a paracetamol tablet.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Parents of a 11-year-old girl and locals gheraoed duty doctors and other staff at the Primary Health Care Centre (PHC) in Velakalnatham village near Tirupattur on Wednesday after they found a small steel wire in a paracetamol tablet that was given to the girl at the facility the previous day.

Health officials said that K. Sathivel, 42, a resident of neighbouring Velpalnatham village, brought his daughter S. Monika (11), to the Centre at around 10 a.m on Tuesday for illness. The duty doctor at the centre checked her and found that she had a high fever. She was prescribed one half of a paracetamol tablet during morning and evening. She was given four free paracetamol tablets by the pharmacist at the centre before they returned home.

On Wednesday morning when Mr. Sakthivel broke a tablet to give half of it to his daughter, he found a small steel wire inside the tablet. Immediately, along with neighbours and relatives, he came to the centre with the broken tablet and argued with the duty doctors and staff at the centre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on alert, a team of senior health officials led by Dr. Senthil Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS), Tirupattur, rushed to the centre and checked the tablet. After assurance from health officials to check the quality of tablets issued at the centre, which gets over 150 visitors daily, residents dispersed peacefully.

“After the incident, we have removed the entire batch of 24,000 tablets from the stock at the PHC. The said batch of tablets, which were manufactured by a specific company, were returned to Chennai based Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Limited (TNMSC) for further action,” Mr. Senthil Kumar told The Hindu.

Health officials said that the existing batch of over 50,000 paracetamol tablets, which were manufactured by five pharmaceutical companies, at the centre came a few months ago. The expiry of these tablets is March 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US