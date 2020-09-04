Steaming idlis in PM Modi’s name in Salem

BJP office-bearer behind initiative to dish out 40,000 idlis a day

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, residents of Salem will be able to devour four steaming idlis with sambar at just ₹10. Named ‘Modi idlis’, the organisers plan to dish out over 40,000 idlis a day for a nominal rate.

S. Mahesh, State vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s propaganda cell, is the person behind the initiative, and he is organising it through a charitable trust named after his father, Professor P.S. Sreedharan Charitable Trust.

“As many as 22,000 idlis would be prepared in the morning and an equal quantity in the evening. Nearly 60 people are involved in this. The idlis would be sold at 22 places in the district and it would be distributed in an eco-friendly manner,” he said.