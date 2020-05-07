STCs to promote e-payment for bus tickets

When bus services resume after the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted, State Transport Corporations (STCs) will encourage digital payments for tickets and operate at 50% seating capacity in Tamil Nadu.

In a circular to heads of STCs, Transport Department Principal Secretary Dharmendra Pratap Yadav asked officials to explore issuing of day passes, similar to the monthly passes, to avoid exchange of currency.

Besides, they should promote the use of QR code-based payments, mobile wallet payments and other e-payments, he said.

As part of Standard Operating Procedures to be followed by the eight STCs, including the Metropolitan Transport Corporation, he said only 50% of the passenger capacity would be allowed on buses.

There will be a separate entry for passengers to board (rear door) and alight (in the front).

Markings should also be made for passengers to sit and stand, enforcing physical distancing and the buses should be mandatorily disinfected after every trip.

‘Avoid crowding’

Senior officials of the eight STCs have been directed to ensure adequate frequency of bus services on high demand routes to avoid crowding. No buses with air-conditioning should be operated.

Bus conductors should also be ‘crowd managers’, ensuring that passengers wear masks.

Commuters must maintain a minimum of six-feet distance between each other at bus stops.

Bus drivers must wear masks and gloves. They will be separated from the passengers by a transparent screen covering the driving area.