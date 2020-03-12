STC Villupuram takes up intensive cleaning of buses and depots

CHENNAI

12 March 2020 16:17 IST

Preventive measures were taken up in 3,200 buses in which 17 lakh passengers travelled daily

The State Transport Corporation Villupuram has been taking steps to keep the buses and the depots clean by using disinfectants to prevent COVID-19 spreading among the commuters.

In a press release, the STC Villupuram officials said that preventive measures were being taken based on the directions of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at a high level meeting conducted with State Ministers and senior officials recently.

The Chief Minister had advised Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar and transport officials to coordinate with the Health Department officials to take necessary preventive steps in places where large number of commuters assemble.

Based on the direction, the preventive measures were taken up in over 3,200 buses in which 17 lakh passengers travelled daily.

The STC Villupuram operates buses to various places of Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Nellore, Vellore, Cuddalore, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Nellore, Tirupati and Bengaluru. The division has more than 60 bus depots under its maintenance where the cleaning up work has been taken up, the release said.