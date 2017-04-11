Stayzilla case: judge advises parties to try mediation

Twenty-seven days after Yogendra Vasupal, co-founder of online homestay aggregator Stayzilla, was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on charges of cheating an advertising agency, the Madras High Court has suggested the two parties to try mediation if it is a clear case of breach of contract.

Justice S. Baskaran made the suggestion orally when the bail plea moved by Mr. Vasupal came up for hearing on Monday. However, he adjourned the petition to April 11 without passing any interim order on the request of the Additional Public Prosecutor. On March 28, a similar bail petition moved by Mr. Vasupal was dismissed by the Principal Session Court, Chennai, in view of “strong” opposition by the City Public Prosecutor.

A Special Court for CCB cases dismissed his bail plea on March 23. On March 14, Mr. Vasupal was arrested based on a complaint from C.S. Aditya of Jigsaw Advertising and Solutions Private Limited for offences under Sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating), 506 (i) (Criminal Intimidation) of the IPC.