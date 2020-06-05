Tamil Nadu

Stay home, Stalin tells elderly party members

With DMK legislator J. Anbazhagan undergoing treatment at a hospital for COVID-19, party president M.K. Stalin on Friday urged elderly functionaries and those who have ailments or have undergone surgeries in the past to safeguard themselves and stay at home.

“Please don’t be careless. Save your precious life, and also keep in mind the interest of your families while serving the public at the same time,” he said in a letter to party cadre.

He said he was getting regular updates about Mr. Anbazhagan’s health from Dr. Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, CEO, Rela Institute, and party MP Jagathrakshakan.

MLA’s condition

Mr. Anbazhagan had been getting 80% oxygen through a ventilator, and due to continuous treatment, the requirement has now reduced to 45%. According to doctors, his condition has improved, the DMK leader added.

Recalling Mr. Anbazhagan’s contribution to the party, Mr. Stalin described him as a hard worker.

“In our conversations on corona[virus] relief work, I told him to take care of his health. I advised him not to strain himself. But he functioned like a soldier,” Mr. Stalin said.

He urged party cadre to look after their health, take necessary precautions amid the pandemic and eat food that boosts immunity.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 11:46:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/stay-home-stalin-tells-elderly-party-members/article31761878.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY