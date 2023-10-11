ADVERTISEMENT

Status report on Kodanad estate heist-cum-murder case to be produced in court soon, says Stalin

October 11, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister told the Assembly that all those involved in the crime would be punished

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

A status report of the investigation into the Kodanad estate heist-cum-murder case by the CB-CID is set to be produced in the court soon, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin informed the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

“The details of the wrong-doers in this case will come out soon. I can assure you that all those involved would be punished, irrespective of the position they are in,” Mr. Stalin said.

During his reply to a call attention motion moved by legislator R. Vaithilingam, Mr. Stalin pointed out that the CB-CID probe into the case commenced after the DMK came to power.

Mr. Vaithilingam moved the motion seeking to speed up the investigation into the case. He also criticised the delay in the probe by the erstwhile government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling DMK president M.K. Stalin’s meeting with the then Governor pressing for a probe into the Kodanad estate heist-cum-murder case and his electoral assurance later that it would be probed soon, Mr. Vaithilingam pointed out that two-and-a-half years had passed since the DMK came to power.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US