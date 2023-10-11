HamberMenu
Status report on Kodanad estate heist-cum-murder case to be produced in court soon, says Stalin

Chief Minister told the Assembly that all those involved in the crime would be punished

October 11, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

A status report of the investigation into the Kodanad estate heist-cum-murder case by the CB-CID is set to be produced in the court soon, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin informed the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

“The details of the wrong-doers in this case will come out soon. I can assure you that all those involved would be punished, irrespective of the position they are in,” Mr. Stalin said.

During his reply to a call attention motion moved by legislator R. Vaithilingam, Mr. Stalin pointed out that the CB-CID probe into the case commenced after the DMK came to power.

Mr. Vaithilingam moved the motion seeking to speed up the investigation into the case. He also criticised the delay in the probe by the erstwhile government.

Recalling DMK president M.K. Stalin’s meeting with the then Governor pressing for a probe into the Kodanad estate heist-cum-murder case and his electoral assurance later that it would be probed soon, Mr. Vaithilingam pointed out that two-and-a-half years had passed since the DMK came to power.

