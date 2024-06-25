Statues of archaeologist who excavated Harappa and Mohenjodaro, Sir. John Hubert Marshall and former PM Indira Gandhi

Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Publicity, M.P. Saminathan on Monday announced that statues of Rani Velu Nachiyar (inside Gandhi Mandapam campus), former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, archaeologist instrumental in excavations of Harappa and Mohanjodaro sites of Indus Valley Civilisation, Sir. John Hubert Marshall, will be erected in Chennai at a cost of Rs. 50 lakh.

Besides statues will be erected for Marudhu Brothers in Sivaganga district and for Bartholomew Siegenbaulk, who brought the printing press to Tamil Nadu in 1713 and printed the Tamil translation of the ‘Holy Bible’. An auditorium will be built bearing his name in Tamil Nadu and a statue will be built for G.D. Naidu in Coimbatore at a cost of Rs. 50 lakh.

Former President Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan will have his statue erected in Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district along with Freedom Fighter Vai. Nadimuthupillai in Pattukottai in Thanjavur district at a cost of Rs. 50 lakh each.

A statue of C. Muthusami, who was a part of Cauvery Meetpu Kuzhu, fought for farmers’ rights and Karur MLA, at a cost of Rs. 50 lakh in Karur.

The Minister announced that security and cleanliness in 31 Manimandapams and auditoriums controlled by department of Information and public relations will be done at an annual cost of Rs. 3.25 crore and added that Rs. 5 crore will be spent on their maintenance, renovation and building additional amenities.

Diwan Bahadur Dravidamani Rettaimalai Srinivasan’s birthday on July 7, freedom fighter Anjalai Ammal’s birth anniversary on June 1, freedom fighter Immanuel Sekaran’s birth anniversary on October 9, Allala Ilaya Nayakkar’s birth anniversary on Thai 1, freedom fighter K.M. Annal Thango’s birth anniversary on April 13, former Madras Presidency’s Chief Minister Pa. Subbarayan’sbirth anniversary on September 11, former President of India A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary on October 15, Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy’s birth anniversary on July 7, M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar’s birth anniversary on March 1, Sir A.T. Pannerselvam, known as ‘Justice Partuy’s Diamond Pillar’, whose birth anniversary falls on June 1, Tamil scholar Dr. Mu. Varadarasanar’s birth anniversary on April 25, writer Ki. Rajanarayanan’s birth anniversary on September 19, will be celebrated as State functions in Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram, Namakkal, Vellore, Chennai, Chennai, Pudhukottai, Tiruchi, Tiruchi, Ranipettai, Thoothukudi districts respectively.

The room used by journalists in the secretariat building will be refurbished at a cost of Rs. 16.75 lakh, minister said.