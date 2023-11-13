HamberMenu
Statue of Cruz Fernandes to be unveiled in Thoothukudi on Nov. 14

Rao Bahadur Cruz Fernandes was known for his efforts to ensure drinking water supply to the coastal city

November 13, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to virtually unveil on Tuesday a statue of Rao Bahadur Cruz Fernandes, who was known for his efforts to ensure drinking water supply to the coastal city from the Tamiraparani river.

A statue of the ‘Father of Thoothukudi’ has been installed by the Tamil Nadu government at a cost of ₹77.87 lakh in the Thoothukudi Municipal Corporation park, an official release said.

The State government had announced in November 2021 that his statue would be installed and in October 2022, necessary orders were issued in this regard.

Born in 1869, Rao Bahadur Cruz Fernandes became the Chairman of the then Thoothukudi Municipality in December 1909. He served in that post for five tenures.

When Thoothukudi faced severe drinking water shortage in 1920s, he foresaw the possibility of sourcing water from Tamiraparani river through pipes, the release said. Besides drinking water, he was also known for other development works undertaken in the city.

