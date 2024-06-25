ADVERTISEMENT

Stationary and printing press announcements

Published - June 25, 2024 12:43 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Tamil Development, Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Monday announced that a new sheetfed CPC 4 colour machine will be procured for the Government Central Press in Chennai and infrastructure will be ensured a cost of ₹9,00,00,000. Mr. Saminathan also announced that a new government press will be set up in Tiruppur district.

ADVERTISEMENT

A programme cutting machine would be procured for Government Branch press, Tiruchi at a cost of ₹85,00,000. Adobe CC software will be purchased at a cost of ₹14,51,400 and CorelDRAW software will be purchased at a cost of ₹6,23,040 for Front Printing section in Government Central press in Chennai along with spot UV machine at a cost of ₹15, 40,000.

CCTV cameras will be purchased at a cost of ₹3,13, 585 for Government Stationary office where paper and stationaries worth ₹50 crore are being kept.

A Large Format Plotter type printer will be procured for Government Central press in Chennai at ₹2,24,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US