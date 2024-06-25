Stationary and printing press announcements

Minister of Tamil Development, Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Monday announced that a new sheetfed CPC 4 colour machine will be procured for the Government Central Press in Chennai and infrastructure will be ensured a cost of ₹9,00,00,000. Mr. Saminathan also announced that a new government press will be set up in Tiruppur district.

A programme cutting machine would be procured for Government Branch press, Tiruchi at a cost of ₹85,00,000. Adobe CC software will be purchased at a cost of ₹14,51,400 and CorelDRAW software will be purchased at a cost of ₹6,23,040 for Front Printing section in Government Central press in Chennai along with spot UV machine at a cost of ₹15, 40,000.

CCTV cameras will be purchased at a cost of ₹3,13, 585 for Government Stationary office where paper and stationaries worth ₹50 crore are being kept.

A Large Format Plotter type printer will be procured for Government Central press in Chennai at ₹2,24,000.

