Station Masters told to speak in English, Hindi

Southern Railway has instructed Station Masters to communicate with the Divisional Control Office either in English or Hindi and avoid the use of regional languages.
In a circular sent to all Section Controllers and Station Masters, the Chief Transportation Planning Manager said that “the communication between the Divisional Control Officer and the Station Masters should be either in English or in Hindi and the use of regional language should be avoided to prevent either side not understanding what is being said.”
The objective was to improve communication between the Divisional Control Office and Station Masters. It was the responsibility of the control office to ensure that instructions are fully comprehended.
