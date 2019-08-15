‘State’s Uzhavan app has equipment-lending facility for farmers’

Even as the Central government is contemplating launching an “Uber-like” app for making available farm equipment to agriculturists, a similar platform is already available on Uzhavan app, which is being maintained by the State Agriculture Department.

Launched by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in February, the platform, envisaging the formation of an integrated custom hiring centre, is meant for helping farmers in the State to lend their tractors and other farm equipment to others on rent.

Over 1 lakh used it

It is not just that the service is being provided for over six months. What is more significant is that nearly one lakh farmers have made use of it, says an official of the department. Through the platform, farmer-entrepreneurs have earned about ₹14.67 lakh by providing their equipment on rent. As much as 1,900 hours of farm mechanisation have been generated.

Till now, rotavators are the most sought after equipment. They are used in preparing land for raising vegetables and crops other than paddy. Once the Samba cultivation season becomes vigorous, trans-planters and tractors will be in demand, the official says.

The custom hiring centre pools together equipment from individual farmers and groups of farmers, besides those of the Agricultural Engineering Department. Those in need of the equipment can do booking through the platform or by calling toll free number – 18004200100. For running the platform, the Agriculture Department has taken the help of JFarm Services of the Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, the official adds.