July 30, 2023 04:58 am | Updated 01:59 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said tiger population in the State went up to 306 tigers in 2022 from 264 in 2018 and is on the rise.

On International Tiger Day, let’s roar for the preservation of our magnificent tigers!, he tweeted on Saturday. Tamil Nadu’s commitment to safeguarding these endangered species has yielded remarkable results. Together, we can secure their place in the wild and cherish their timeless beauty, Mr. Stalin added.

