State’s tally goes past 10 lakh

10,941 people test positive; 44 patients die; Chennai records 3,347 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu’s overall COVID-19 tally surpassed 10 lakh cases on Monday, with 10,941 people testing positive for the infection. The State recorded 44 deaths, including that of a 28-year-old woman and two persons in their 30s.

The State has added nearly one lakh cases in the last 13 days. It was on April 5 that the overall tally crossed nine lakh. With the fresh cases, the State has so far registered 10,02,392 cases. At present, 75,116 people are under treatment.

Chennai recorded 3,347 fresh cases and 15 deaths, taking its tally to 2,86,569 and toll to 4,415. There were 970 cases in Chengalpattu, 735 in Coimbatore and 535 in Tiruvallur. While Salem recorded 359 cases, Madurai and Tiruchi recorded 328 and 303 cases respectively. Eight districts had 200-plus cases. They included Thoothukudi (288), Tirunelveli (286), Tiruppur (296), Krishnagiri (287) and Kancheepuram (240).

Four of the deceased did not have co-morbidities. Among them was a 28-year-old woman who was admitted to the Kanniyakumari Medical College Hospital on April 11, and died on April 18 owing to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure. A 35-year-old woman from Cuddalore, with morbid obesity, died at the Government Headquarters Hospital on April 17 owing to COVID-19 pneumonia. She was admitted to the hospital on April 15 with complaints of fever and cough for one day and difficulty in breathing. A 36-year-old man from Chennai, who had diabetes and hypertension, was admitted to a private medical college hospital in Kancheepuram on April 11 with complaints of cough and difficulty in breathing for three days. He died on April 17 owing to COVID-19 pneumonia. The State’s toll rose to 13,157.

Six lakh doses

A total of 6,172 people were discharged. This took the total number of those discharged so far to 9,14,119. In the last 24 hours, 1,11,590 samples were tested.

Tamil Nadu will receive six lakh doses of Covishield on Tuesday, Health Department officials said.

On Monday, 76,005 people were vaccinated across the State — 35,376 people aged 45-59, 29,704 senior citizens, 7,552 frontline workers and 3,373 healthcare workers. The overall coverage has reached 48,07,148. Covishield was administered to 2,018 healthcare workers, 5,336 frontline workers, 23,079 people aged 45-59 and 19,991 senior citizens, while Covaxin was administered to 1,355 healthcare workers, 2,216 frontline workers, 12,297 people aged 45-59 and 9,713 senior citizens, according to the daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.