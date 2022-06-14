State’s reservation policy will apply to all seats, says Minister

Some professors, however, fear it could adversely affect ranking in future

The 69% reservation policy followed in the State would apply to all programmes in higher education institutions, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy has said. “We are very clear about reservation. In all courses in all universities, be it arts and science or engineering, the State’s reservation policy will be implemented,” he said.

The Minister was responding to a circular issued by Madurai Kamaraj University for admission to its M.Sc., Biotechnology programme. The programme is offered in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology, which also conducts a test to select candidates. The national-level GAT-B test is conducted by the Regional Centre for Biotechnology, Faridabad. The candidates also get a full scholarship.

The DST has signed an agreement with four universities in the State to offer the programme for a period of five years. In return it will determine the process of admission to a certain number of seats, as these students would be studying on full scholarship.

Mr. Ponmudy said the M.Sc, Biotechnology programme was offered in only four universities in the State, including Bharathidasan University, Alagappa University and Anna University (45 seats). On October 11 last year, the Chief Minister wrote to the Ministry of Science and Technology requesting that the State be allowed to follow its reservation policy while admitting students to the course ‘and for the award of GAT-B scholarship’.

“In Madurai Kamaraj University, there are 30 seats in the course. We have told the V-C that under the State reservation policy admission to nine seats will be under open competition; another nine seats will be filled up under BC category; six will be allocated to MBC; five seats to SC and one seat will be reserved for ST candidate. No other reservation system will be followed in the State,” Mr. Ponmudy said.

Senior professors say the course has given the institution higher rank in NAAC and NIRF.

Until the Centre introduced the Economically Weaker Section quota the State had no problem filling the seats. “Earlier there was no GAT-B exam. The students took a university-offered exam and were admitted,” a professor explained. The DBT conducts the GAT-B exam and selects a certain number of students. It also provides funds not only as student scholarships but also for research and to conduct projects. “This course is highly valued as most GAT-B students are highly qualified. Most students who complete the programme go abroad,” he explained.

The contribution by university professors over the years has helped the department expand its research capabilities. “We have to be competitive at the national and global levels and we have to improve quality of the course. It is not about reservation,” a professor explained.

Meanwhile the university has issued a fresh circular stating that admission to the programme would follow the State’s reservation policy.