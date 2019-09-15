‘State’s rank in Swachh Survekshan should improve’

While appreciating efforts taken by the Vellore City Municipal Corporation in adhering to the Solid Waste Management Rules, Vinod Kumar Jindal, Joint Secretary (Swachh Bharat Mission), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Mission Director, said the overall ranking of the State in the Swachh Survekshan was a concern.

He was addressing stakeholders at a meeting organised by the Vellore City Municipal Corporation in Gandhi Nagar, Vellore. A large number of residents, members of self-help groups and municipal workers participated.

Cooperation of people

Swachh Survekshan 2020 is in its third quarter. Quarter one, two and three requires citizen’s validation through the Swachh Survekshan app, while quarter four involves physical assessment, he said. He sought the cooperation of the general public in taking the State towards a better rank in the survey.

He said Vellore and Tiruchi Corporations led the State in terms of adherence to strict practices in handling solid waste.

Participants were briefed on Swachh Survekshan rankings, that is insisted under the Swachh Bharat Mission objectives.

The team visited micro compost centres, where the Corporation’s sanitary workers had segregated waste and had taken up composting of biodegradable waste. The workers separated non-biodegradable waste such as plastic and aluminium, which was then collected by vendors for recycling on a periodic basis.

During the interaction, where water bottles were served, Mr. Jindal asked the people to avoid use of plastic bottles for storing and carrying water. When the habit has been given up in many States, people here too should avoid using such bottles, he said.

The general public detailed the usage of plastic materials, such as PET bottles, and package materials (used for packing groceries) that were filling the garbage collection vehicles. Similarly, they raised the need for creating awareness on recycling electronic waste.

Replacement sought

Likewise, the supply of groceries, vegetables, fruits and flowers in plastic should be banned forthwith, they suggested. Alternative environment-friendly and recyclable materials should replace plastics, they added.

CMA official Vaitheeswaran, Vellore Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian, Assistant Executive Engineer V. Srinivasan, and Health Officer T. Manivannan participated.