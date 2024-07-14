State’s power consumption increased over 7% in April-June 2024

Tamil Nadu’s power consumption increased over 7% to 35,385 million units in April-June 2024, from 32,909 million units in the same period last year, as per the provisional data from Central Electricity Authority (CEA), under the Union Ministry of Power. Thus, Tamil Nadu has the highest power demand among the southern States.

According to the State Energy Department’s policy note for 2024-25, Tamil Nadu’s power grid hit a new high, reaching a staggering demand of 20,830 MW on May 2 and a new peak in daily consumption, with the State using a whopping 454.32 million units (MU) on April 30, which is 6.54% higher than last year.

Chennaiwitnessed a surge in power usage, with a maximum demand of 4,769 MW and a daily consumption peak of 101.755 MU recorded on May 31, the policy note further added.

The State’s conventional power capacity stands at 15,839.56 MW. Factoring in the renewable energy sources, the total installed capacity stands at 36,563.27 MW.

The power demand is met by the State-owned conventional thermal and gas plants, and non-conventional hydro, wind and solar plants, along with share from CGS (Central Generating Stations) and the power purchase agreements for long term, medium term and short term. The balance day-to-day shortages are met by purchase through exchanges, the Energy Department’s policy note said.

After hitting new highs in terms of peak demand and daily consumption in the months of April and May, State’s power demand eased in June 2024.

As per the CEA data, Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand was 18,498 MW in June, while the overall energy consumption was 10,575 MU in June.

According to a report from CRISIL Market Intelligence & Analytic in June, power demand in north India surged 22% from last year as a prolonged heatwave gripped the region.

The fallout of the heatwave was felt in other regions of the country as well. Power consumption in the northeastern, eastern and western regions in June increased 8.3%, 7.8% and 3.5% on-year, respectively. The only respite was in the southern states, where power demand declined 5.1%, it said.

Last month, prolonged heat waves increased sales volume by 181% and 17% in the northern and eastern regions in the real time power markets, respectively, while rainfall-led reliefcaused sales volume in the western and southern regions to decline 31% each, the report further said

Overall, India’s peak power consumption touched 245.41 GW in June following a historic high of 250 GW in May, it added.