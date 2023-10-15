State’s peak demand rose 10.04% to 19,045 MW in first half of 2023-24

October 15, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand increased 10.04% to 19,045 MW in the first half of 2023-24 from 17,306 MW in the same period last year, according to data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

Tamil Nadu has the highest energy consumption among southern States. The State’s energy requirement increased to 64,726 million units in April-September 2023 from 59,990 million units in the comparable period last year. The State logged an all-time high peak demand of 19,387 MW on April 20 this summer. On the same day, an all-time high daily consumption of 423.785 million units was also recorded, according to data from the State Load Despatch Centre.

Interestingly, the power demand has been higher this year after summer. After hitting an all-time high in April, the peak power demand was 18,361 MW in May, 18,220 MW in June, 17,458 MW in July, 17,890 MW in August, and 16,809 MW in September. In the June-September period in 2022, it was in the range of 15,989 MW to 16,929 MW.

The Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre (SRLDC) had flagged the issue of overdrawal of power from the grid by the southern States in August 2023. The peak demand met in August 2023 was 63.84 GW as against 51.68 GW in August 2022, it said, adding that the grid demand was higher in the southern region, consistently crossing 60 GW since the second week of August 2023.

The rise in demand has been attributed to dry weather and poor rainfall, the SRLDC said.

According to data shared by the SRLDC, Tamil Nadu had seen a total overdrawal of 9,885 MW in August 2023. With the northeast monsoon set to kick-in, the State’s power demand is expected to be lower.

The peak power demand is expected to be 16,200 MW in October 2023 and dip to 15,900 MW and 15,600 MW in November and December respectively.

According to data shared by the Tamil Nadu State Load Despatch Centre, the peak demand on October 15 was hovering around 15,775 MW.