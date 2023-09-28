HamberMenu
State’s peak demand expected to be 20,806 MW in fiscal 2024-25 

Peak energy demand to be in the range of 16,933 MW to 18,465 MW in monsoon and winter seasons in 2024-25 and touch 20,460 MW in March 2025; an all-time high peak demand of 19,387 MW was logged on April 20, 2023

September 28, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - CHENNAI

Sanjay Vijayakumar
Sanjay Vijayakumar
The State reached an all-time high peak demand of 19,387 MW on April 20 this year.  | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Tamil Nadu’s annual peak energy demand is expected to be 20,806 MW in fiscal 2024-25, according to data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) under the Union Ministry of Power.

The State reached an all-time high peak demand of 19,387 MW on April 20 this year. As per the data, the peak demand in 2024 is expected to be 20,806 MW in April, 19,785 MW in May, 19,800 MW in June, 19,005 MW in July and 20,631 MW in August.

It is expected to be in the range of 16,933 MW to 18,465 MW during monsoon and winter seasons in 2024-25 and increase to 20,460 MW in March 2025.

Tamil Nadu has the highest energy consumption among the southern States. The annual peak demand for the Southern region is expected to be 73,114 MW in 2024-25.

Tamil Nadu’s annual energy requirement is expected to be 132,871 million units in 2024-25. On April 20 this year, the State recorded an all-time high daily consumption of 423.785 million units. The State expects the 800-MW North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) Stage III to be operational from November. Meanwhile, the 660-MW Ennore Thermal Power Station (ETPS) expansion project, which was expected to be completed by 2024-25, will be delayed as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor, BGR Energy Systems Limited, has not started major works.

BGR has not finalised any sub-vendor, and has only started preliminary civil works by engaging around 25 labourers at the site, as per an update by the CEA.

Thermal projects not coming on stream has been one of the issues faced by the State and about 4,380 MW of coal-based power projects envisaged by the State sector in Tamil Nadu did not materialise during 2017-2022, according to the data provided in the Draft Electricity Plan of the CEA.

