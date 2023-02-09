State’s off-budget borrowings estimated to be ₹746.12 crore in fiscal 2022-23, data reveal

February 09, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu’s off-budget borrowings is estimated to be ₹746.12 crore in fiscal 2022-23 compared to ₹594.88 crore in 2021-22, according to data shared in Parliament.

Off-budget borrowings refer to the borrowings undertaken by the State public sector for which the principal and interest are serviced out of State budgets. According to the State Finance Audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) tabled in the Legislative Assembly session last year, Tamil Nadu’s off-budget borrowings was ₹14,734.92 crore in 2020-21.

As per the data, Uttar Pradesh is estimated to have off-budget borrowings of ₹4,048.80 crore, followed by Kerala at ₹2,769.71 crore, Chhattisgarh ₹2,762.81 crore, Karnataka ₹1,997 crore, Madhya Pradesh ₹1,783.51 crore, Andhra Pradesh ₹1,300.80 crore and Assam ₹1,000 crore in 2022-23.

Maharashtra and Gujarat are estimated to have nil off-budget borrowings in 2022-23.

The data was shared by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, in reply to an unstarred question by CPI (M)’s Rajya Sabha member John Brittas. The Minister pointed out that some States, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Telangana, Kerala and Sikkim, had requested not to consider the borrowings of State government entities in determining the Net Borrowing Ceiling of States.

However, considering the effect of bypassing the Net Borrowing Ceiling through off-budget borrowings by some States, as pointed out by the CAG, it was decided that such borrowings shall be considered as borrowings made by the State itself from fixing the borrowing ceiling of States, he added.

The Centre tweaked its norms last year for determining the borrowing ceiling for States, which would be adjusted by factoring in the off-budget borrowings since 2020-21. Following the difficulties expressed by States, it relaxed the norms later stating that off-budget borrowings by States up to 2020-21 may not be adjusted.

It further said only the off-budget borrowings done in 2021-22 could be adjusted up to four years till March 2026.